Liverpool, Manchester City Share Spoils

Liverpool twice came from behind to keep the Premier League title race on a knife edge with a pulsating 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected effort gave champions City a sixth-minute lead but the visitors were back on terms seven minutes later at the Etihad Stadium through Diogo Jota.

Gabriel Jesus — a surprise selection — sprung the Liverpool offside trap to score his first Premier League goal since September in the 37th minute, but Mohamed Salah played in Sadio Mane to give the visitors a flying start to the second period.

There was no let-up in the attacking intent but neither side could find a winner, meaning Pep Guardiola’s men remain a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side at the summit with seven games remaining.

Guardiola opted for an aggressive front three of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jesus and, after Sterling drew an early save from Alisson at close quarters, De Bruyne’s strike spun off Joel Matip to leave the Liverpool goalkeeper with no chance.

Liverpool responded impressively, with Trent Alexander-Arnold knocking Andy Robertson’s floated ball back across goal for Jota to score his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

But it was City’s attacking full-backs who were the story of the opening period. Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo each rampaged forward and the Portugal international’s lovely floated pass found Jesus’ probing run for him to lift a clever finish beyond his compatriot in the Liverpool goal.

Foden flashed a couple of dangerous balls across the face of the Reds’ box and Klopp’s men needed half-time. After the break, they were transformed.

Salah ducked into midfield to produce a delicious pass. Walker played Mane onside and a dead-eyed finish followed.

Jota forced a sharp stop from Ederson shortly afterwards but, although it was a more even contest in the second period, the better chances still fell City’s way.

Sterling coolly rolled the ball home, only to be denied by a VAR offside after the hour and a newly emboldened Jesus lashed wastefully into the side netting.

Perhaps the best chance arrived deep into stoppage time as the indomitable De Bruyne strode through midfield and released City’s top scorer Riyad Mahrez. The substitute spied a Hollywood moment but sent his chip sailing over.- Sporting News

