Opposition Activist Who Was Sprayed With A Dangerous Chemical Removed From Remand

By A Correspondent| Two Harare residents Lengwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa have been set free today and removed from remand after they were arrested, detained and tortured in April 2021 before being charged with obstructing or endangering free movement of persons or traffic.

Mavhunga and Mafararikwa, who were represented by Webster Jiti of the ZimbabweLawyers for Human Rights, were hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital after they were assaulted and tortured in detention while Mavhunga’s face was sprayed with a white substance.

In removing the duo from remand, the Magistrate ruled that Mavhunga and Mafararikwa have a right to a fair trial and public trial within a reasonable time of which they were not tried since they were arrested on 15 April 2021.

Prosecutors were ordered to proceed by summoning the two if they intend to prosecute them again.

