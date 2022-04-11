Zanu Pf Tears Into Herman Mashaba

By A Correspondent- The ZANU PF Youth League has urged the ANC Youth League to push the South African government to bring to justice the people who murdered a Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, in Diepsloot, Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

In an open letter to the ANC Youth League, the ZANU PF Youth League’s Acting National Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Tendai Chirau criticised opposition politician Herman Mashaba and Operation Dudula for allegedly inciting xenophobia. Said Chirau:

The ZANU PF Youth League registers with utter horror, the unchecked rise of xenophobia, ethnic brutality and Afrophobia being carried out against African non-South African citizens by vigilantes calling themselves “Operation Dudula”, inspired by inflammatory utterances from charlatans like Herman Mashaba, and fronted by Rhodie pawns such as Nhlanhla Lux.

This depravity recently culminated in the brutal and needless lynching of Mr Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national in Diepsloot, Gauteng province. As the ZANU PF Youth League, we remain forever alive to the fact that black South Africans, including all fellow Africans, are our brothers and sisters with whom we share a bond of history, identity and culture which predates the artificial boundaries and ethnic divisions forced upon us by the racist colonial powers during the 1884-1886 Berlin Conference, which our ancestors were never a party to. We are all Bantus who migrated from one point of origin, and our “Ubuntu” ethos has consistently united us against all forms of adversity. Africa is the home for all indigenous “brown” people.

Nyathi (43), was dragged from his shack in the slum area after he failed to produce identity documents and the R300 that was demanded by the vigilantes.

The mob assaulted him and set his body on fire just a few metres from home.

