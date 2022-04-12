Bogus Lawyer Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 33 year old Harare bogus lawyer appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing four counts of contempt of court charges and contravening the Legal Practitioners Act.

Beaven Chipunza was remanded out of custody to April 20 for trial date after being granted $15 000 bail.

It is alleged that on March 31 this year at around 10 00 hours, Chipunza appeared before Norton magistrate Christina Nyandoro masquerading as a lawyer representing Shamiso Koroka who had been charged with Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Drugs after she was arrested while in possession of Crystal Meth.

Chipunza identified himself in court as Koroka’s lawyer, but he failed to produce his practising certificate.

On April 7 this year, at around 1140 hours, Chipunza also appeared at the Norton Magistrates Court, in a case which was presided over by Takunda Chipeta where he also claimed that he was representing Koroka as her lawyer.

He was asked to produce his practising certificate but he failed to do so. Chipunza masqueraded as a lawyer on two other counts.

It was later observed that he had no practising certificate which led to his arrest.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

-newsday

