CCC Trio Court Case Update

By A Correspondent | The CCC party duo, Joana Mamombe and Cecillia Chimbiri are in Court 14 today at Rotten Row. The Defense Counsel has filed an Application for the Recusal of the Presiding Magistrate, Faith Mushure. The outline emanates from the jurist’s ‘biased attitude and Conflict of interest against the Accused’s Rights as prescribed in Chapter 4 Section 69 of our Constitution.’

The accused’s Defense Counsel in no uncertain described and explicitly expressed the conflict of interest, prejudice, bias and the complete disregard of sections 68 snd 69 under chapter 4. The violation of Rights is on Record and as herein mentioned is biased.

Therefore if a judicial Officer is not biased, should just Recuse himself/herself. There is no need for antagonism and refusal to recuse oneself for non-partisan and fair justice.

The current magistrate, has fast-tracked the trial case under protest from the accused persons in an unconstitutional manner without lawyers being given copies of trial records.

