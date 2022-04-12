Chamisa Launches Special Rural Mobilisation Programme

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC has embarked on a nationwide rural mobilisation exercise code-named Mugwazo, as the newly-formed party tries to make inroads in areas considered Zanu PF strongholds.

In an interview with NewsDay on Monday, CCC interim secretary for rural mobilisation, Happymore Chidziva, said senior party leaders have been to Murewa, Mutoko and Uzumba in Mashonaland East Province. Said Chidziva:

We have launched a massive recruitment and mobilisation exercise called Mugwazo. We are meeting ordinary citizens in rural areas.

This is a nationwide programme where we are mobilising people to register to vote and recruiting them to the CCC party.

We are targeting every district in Zimbabwe. Right now, I am in Hwedza together with leaders from Mashonaland East, Charlton Hwende (interim CCC secretary-general) and Murisi Zwizai (Harare Central MP).

We have been distributing fliers. Chamisa has highlighted the need to amplify the CCC rural strategy and stressed that CCC’s major thrust would be to grow the rural vote, with an immediate inundation strategy of rural areas to mobilise youths to register to vote.

ZANU PF thrives on intimidation and instils fear in rural folks. The party has been winning elections through coercion.

We are telling rural folks that their vote is a secret and if they really want their lives to be improved, they should join CCC.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the ruling party is not bothered by what opposition political parties do. Said Mugwadi:

We are not going to lose sleep over what MDC or CCC does. We are the governing party. Our focus is on winning the elections in 2023.

Our focus is to fulfil the promises we made to our people. Our focus is to improve the lives of ordinary people in Zimbabwe.

