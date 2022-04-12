Chamisa Promises Honey & Milk After 2023

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa has promised a good living for all citizens, should he win the next year’s elections.

Posting on his Twitter page Tuesday, Chamisa said he had solutions to the two decades-long economic and social turmoil Zimbabwe is experiencing.

“We are ready! We will deliver Transformation, Dignity, Opportunity & Prosperity. I feel it. I know it and I sense it. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Fellow Citizens,#RegisterToVoteZW,” posted Chamisa.

