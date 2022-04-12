Corrupt Mnangagwa Ally Buys George Shaya A House

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business front man Kuda Tagwireyi has officially handed over a house to Agnes Shaya, the wife of the late Dynamos football legend George Shaya.

Tangwirei made the promise to give a house to Shaya’s widow in September last year, a month after the death of the football legend.

Tagwirei officially handed over the house in his capacity Sakunda Holdings’ chief executive officer.

He handed over the house to Shaya’s widow Agnes this Tuesday.

The house is located in the gated community of Madokero Estates west of Harare’s central business district.

Sakunda Holdings had asked Agnes to select a house with a value of US$120 000 but she chose the three-bedroomed house worth US$100 000.

She decided to deduct some of the money towards conveyance fees, and water and electricity systems.

Tagwirei said he decided to honour Shaya in appreciation of the part he played in developing football in the country.

He also gave Agnes an open cheque to buy furniture of her choice for the house.

Meanwhile, Sakunda Holdings has also honoured other football legends Moses Chunga (Dynamos) and Madinda Ndlovu (Highlanders).

Chunga and Ndlovu were each given houses worth US$90 000 by the same company.

