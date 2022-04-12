Dozens Mwonzora MPS Rush To Chamisa

Spread the love

By- Former MDC-T members have expressed their readiness to contest for any position in CCC after the party’s leaders said the political organisation is a new entity and accommodates everyone.

The secretary-general of the MDC-T faction formerly led by Thokozani Khupe, Nomvula Mguni on Monday told Southern Eye that the opposition should focus on uniting people. Said Mguni:

No one can stop what happened on Saturday because it is for the people. Everyone needs change and we will contest any positions that will come up within CCC.

We have been told that this is a new party and that we are starting afresh. People are the ones who elect others into positions.

On Saturday Khupe declared that she is now a CCC member after she attended a meeting addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa at Bulawayo’s McDonalds Hall in Makokoba.

Some CCC Bulawayo provincial leaders have announced that they are not keen to work with Khupe.

However, Southern Eye reported CCC sources as saying Khupe was welcomed by members of the opposition party as she sat with the crowds.

Chamisa on Saturday told his members that his party will soon convene an elective congress to choose its leaders.

It is, however, not clear if former MDC-T members will be allowed to contest for positions at the envisaged CCC elective congress.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...