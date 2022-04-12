Mwonzora MPs, Zanu PF Alliance Exposed

By- Binga North MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda (CCC), has exposed the shenanigans which the Douglas Mwonzora MPs were doing in parliament.

Sibanda said parliament will now provide real oversight over Government departments following the election of nineteen (19) legislators from the opposition party.

Dubeko Sibanda claimed that Parliament had become a place of gentlemen’s agreement between ZANU PF and MDC-T after Douglas Mwonzora recalled dozens of MDC Alliance MPs.

Since the recalls started in 2020, the remaining MDC Alliance MPs have voted together with ZANU PF to approve Constitution Amendment Bill No.1 and Constitution Amendment Bill No.2.

Speaking in a recent interview with OpenParly, Dubeko Sibanda said CCC MPs will hold the Government to account and ensure that things are done the proper way. He said:

People were having challenges with oversight, over government departments in our communities. For example, if any government department was not doing things in a manner that they are supposed to be done people had nobody to resort to, but now with the MPs back it is easy to say to a government depart why are you not doing things in the proper way it is supposed to be done.

So, oversight is going to be seen again, representativeness is going to happen again. We know that Parliament had virtually become a circus immediately after the recalls to an extent that it had become a place of gentlemen’s agreement where ZANU PF and the other party were all agreeing and moving together without considering the will of the people.

So, we believe that now ZANU PF and its government are going to be made to be accountable because representatives of the people are back.

Sibanda garnered 10 130 votes, defeating Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka of ZANU-PF who came second with 7 971 votes in the 26 March by-elections.

