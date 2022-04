President Chamisa Calls For Immediate SADC Intervention In Zim Crisis

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has called for the immediate intervention of SADC in the escalating political crisis in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans are fleeing the country to seek greener pastures in neighbouring countries and beyond due to the deepening socio-economic crisis.

Zimbabweans are facing persecution in Diepsloot, South Africa as a result of the economic quagmire in the country.

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/ckUofpF0b9/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...