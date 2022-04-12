President Chamisa’s Grassroots Support Rises

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa held a massive consultation meeting with Bulawayo residents and party supporters on Saturday.

Dr Thokozani Khupe attended the meeting as an ordinary CCC member.

President Chamisa described the party’s grassroots support as “

inspiring and energizing.”

“BULAWAYO CITIZENS GRASSROOTS ENGAGEMENT MEETING INSPIRING & ENERGIZING- Focusing on the 2022 Citizens Action Agenda,economy & the desired electoral reforms.Great conversation on Citizens at the centre strategy, structure,culture and the Transformational agenda.

Thank you Bulawayo. A New Great Zimbabwe loading..Behold the new,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.

In a statement CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

” Fellow Citizens we are in the beautiful city of kings to meet community leaders.

President Nelson Chamisa has just finished addressing compatriots with the agenda of introducing the new, preparing the path to power and our program of action.

Our next stop will be rural programs through out.

We urge Citizens to work together in building this great movement.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...