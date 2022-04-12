ZimEye
We’ve seen reports misrepresenting our support of an independent press. Our training aims to strengthen independent media in Zimbabwe. An impartial, professional, and free press is key to all democracies. #journalismisnotacrime pic.twitter.com/7neGMZsdhJ— U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe (@USEmbZim) April 12, 2022
