Watch: President Chamisa Unstoppable

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa was in Masvingo for a key meeting with residents and supporters of the popular party.

Watch below: Overwhelming Support For President Chamisa In Masvingo City

https://fb.watch/cjxUcIZVBy/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...