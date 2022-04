Harare Magistrate Convicts Marry Chiwenga

By- A Harare magistrate has found Marry Chiwenga guilty of violating the Marriages Act.

She was convicted after lying that her former husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, agreed to formalise their union while he was hospitalised in India.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube convicted Mubaiwa of the offence, saying evidence from witnesses proved that she lied about Chiwenga’s consent to legalise their marriage.

