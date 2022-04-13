I Can Move Kariba Dam- Makomichi

Own Correspondent

It is end of the world indeed as prophets claim they can use their secret powers to move mountains and rivers.

One spiritualist known as Isaac Makomichi (aka prophet Main Event) has reportedly written to the government seeking permission to “swap Kariba Dam’s position with Mukuvisi River for 12 minutes.

Sources claim Makomichi once moved a mountain even though they said it was pure magic.

Makomichi was banned by government last year when he wanted to “remove” Marimba Mountain.

Some church leaders accuse Makomichi of being a false prophet who uses secret powers to perform shocking miracles such as making people rich and delivering of love charms to slayqueens.

“I invite everyone to witness this event, I seek permission for me to swap Kariba Dam’s position with Mukuvisi River for 12 minutes.

Everyone is invited , only one-eyed people will not be allowed because it will be very difficult for them to run away if some shocking things start to happen, those who want full information must contact me on +263777469342, no one is going to address on my behalf as I will update the country by myself through media houses” said Makomichi.

“That one is capable of doing it but he (Makomichi) must be using secret powers to perform miracles,” said Madzibaba Lorrance.

