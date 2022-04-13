Maimane Exerts Pressure On SADC To Resolve Zim Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking South African politician, Mmusi Maimane has called for the immediate arrest of those those who killed Elvis Nyathi.

Nyathi was murdered in Diepsloot, South Africa last week.

Maimane said SADC should resolve the political challenges in Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

Maimane wrote on Twitter:

How do we deal with our immigration challenges.

Address the root causes, oppressive regimes in Zimbabwe and eSwatini. We should not support dictators. Increase capacity of the refugee reception office and process all applications. Improve border security

Those who killed #ElvisNyathi must be arrested.

We should not normalize murder as a tool for getting government attention.

