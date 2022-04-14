CCC Mourns Victims Of Kwazulu-Natal Floods

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia mourns flood victims in Pinetown, Nazareth in KwaZulu-Natal District.

Change champions in Namibia are saddened by the untimely death of Five victims of the flood which decimated the lives of four (4) Zimbabweans and one(1) Malawian. As a citizens-centred movement, we are urging all Zimbabweans across the breadths and lengths of Africa and beyond to offer solidarity to the bereaved families.

It is with heavy heart to notify the world a dark cloud that has befallen our people in Pinetown, Nazareth, KwaZulu-Natal District in South Africa.CCC Namibia district would like to express its gratitude to the organic and pragmatic leadership in KwaZulu-Natal District led by the interim Secretary General George Mukudu, Organiser Jani Tsungai and the entire team of change champions who have gone around checking on Zimbabweans in Pinetown, Durban and surrounding areas ensuring their safety from the calamity. We salute you change champions for providing leadership.

Change champions lost their dear mother Mai Chirengwa( Hazvinei Katenhe) @25 years who left behind a vulnerable child @5 years. This demonstrates how painful and disturbing the scenerio is South Africa is. May her dear soul rest in power. Mourners are gathered at Mrs Chirengwa’s residence No23, Thalente Close, Nazareth Island, close to Westmead Secondary School: Reference:0634972162. The deceased lost their lives when their house collapsed due to floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Namibia district also applauds change champion Justin , the organiser in Nazareth for being there during these ugly times. Solidarity is a permanent feature in the fight for socio-economic transfiguration.

On the same note, we are also sad to receive the perturbing news that change champion Nhamo Chikovore’s residence has suffered severe damages from the fatal floods and we remain grateful that there was no loss of life. We would like to wish quick recovery to the change champions who survived with injuries and damages.

To end with a significant reminder, we are appealing for moral , material and financial support to the deceased families in South Africa. Donations and financial contributions can be sent to the Interim CCC Treasurer Zisengwe via Ewallet, instant pay on 083 513 9444 or FNB Account 627846661730. Thank you all change champions who will pay heed to the call for solidarity and the spirit of Ubuntu.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

