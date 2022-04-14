Manchester City, Real Madrid Clash In UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

The last four teams in the Champions League is now complete following the completion of the quarterfinal round.

The route to the semi final and final were all drawn at the same time during a draw conducted last month.

Manchester City will face 13-time European champions Real Madrid in their semi-final, while Liverpool clash with Villarreal in the other encounter.

The first legs will be played on April 26-27 and the return fixtures on May 3-4.

All matches will kick off at 9 pm CAT.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the final on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

1st Leg Fixtures

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Etihad Stadium) – April 26

Liverpool vs Villarreal (Anfield Stadium) – April 27

2nd Leg Fixtures

Villarreal vs Liverpool (Estadio de la Ceramica) – May 3

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Estadio Santiago Bernabeu) – May 4- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

