Musengezi Fires Fresh Salvo At Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Outspoken Zanu PF man Sybeth Musengezi has fired a fresh salvo at Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Musengezi says Mr Mnangagwa’s administration is full of dimwits.

The Zanu PF man has also declared that he will never vote for Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He said:

“I now have respect for this man

@daddyhope

, one of the most patriotic men Zimbabwe has ever had. Mnangagwa and crew must know that we deserve far better. Zimbabwe is for us all not a Mornachy.”

“You destroyed the economy & forced us into hustling.

Now you’re chasing vendors like dogs. If we don’t do vending, mshika shika, money changing etc how do u expect us to survive.

Makunyanya kujairira povo manje, itai muchitsika ma brakes.

No wonder robberies are on the increase

I’m not voting for Dambudzo Mnangagwa if he is our Presidential Candidate for 2023.

Him and his administration have clearly failED. Corruption is too much, his cabinet has dunderhead & arrogant ministers with misplaced priorities. They destroyed our healthcare & education system.”

