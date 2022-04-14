Police Block ZAPU From Marching To Mnangagwa Offices

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked ZAPU from marching to Munhumutapa government offices in Harare in protest over the brutal murder of Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, in South Africa last week.

The Munhumutapa Building also houses President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s offices.

ZAPU wrote a letter to the Officer Commanding Harare on Monday, notifying them of the planned demonstration.

ZAPU Secretary-General Mthulisi Hanana told CITE that one of the reasons cited by the police in banning the planned protest at the Munhumutapa Building was that the march would endanger national security. Said Hanana:

The following are the grounds for the rejection. One, the police said our application does not meet the seven-day notice.

Two, police said Munhumutapa Building is a very sensitive and highly protected place to entertain such a demonstration.

Three, police said demonstrations within the CBD area are banned until further notice.

As a party, we are going to be finding means to protest against the direction the country is taking under ZANU, we cannot be misruled comfortably.

This march has been viewed as a threat to national security. We will amend and fight on.

ZAPU blames the ZANU PF-led Government for the economic challenges that have forced millions of Zimbabweans to leave the country over the years.- CITE

