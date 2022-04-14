R*pist Forms Church

A Rusape man, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having sexual relations with a minor, has started a church while serving his sentence at Harare Central Prison.

Robson Bonde (32), told H-Metro that his imprisonment opened a way for him to repent and transform his life for the better.

Bonde, who was convicted five years ago, said he has since acquired a certificate in Theology and a Class 3 carpentry certificate while in prison. He said:

I started my own church here called ‘New Word of God Apostolic Church’ and I have quite a number of followers. I hope when I get out I will be able to continue with the ministry.

In this prison I believe I have gained more than I lost, I became a Christian in this place and even studied theology, now I am a pastor.

Bonde is one of the inmates who have benefitted from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service education programme. He added:

When I was in Rusape, my hometown, I was uneducated, so here I studied my Grade One to Seven, and I began my carpentry course.

I passed three subjects – joinery, cabinet making and carpentry – and I got my carpentry Class 3 certificate. I am proud of myself.

I know that when I go back home I have somewhere to start my life, which will be better than before my conviction.

Bonde was arrested after the parents of the minor girl that he was dating discovered the affair and reported him to the police.- H-Metro

