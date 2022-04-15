ZimEye
BREAKING: Huge fire at a house in Rimuka, Kadoma. A house in Kadoma's Rimuka suburb, went into flames at around 2am Friday morning. While details were sletchy at the time of writing, neighbours were at the time struggling to douse it, the fire brigade still to come. MORE MORE pic.twitter.com/3k6H2RGo28— ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 15, 2022
