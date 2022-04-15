Bum Slapping Drunkard Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A drunk man who allegedly slapped a woman’s bums before groping her breasts appeared before Western Commonage court resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing indecent assault charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded out of custody to 19 April.

The court heard that an intoxicated Samson Dzepasi (35) caused a scene at a bus terminus at Pick n Pay Hyper when he slapped a woman on her buttocks.

When the woman turned to check who was tapping her bums, the man allegedly reached for her breasts and groped them.

The woman fumed. Not feeling ashamed, the man hit back and fired a salvo, branding her a prostitute.

The woman, the court heard, dashed to a police station and reported the matter.

Dzepasi was arrested.

To show the gravity of sexual abuse at bus ranks, recently a student activist from the University of Zimbabwe implored the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) authorities to protect women from being abused at bus ranks because many women were reportedly sexually abused in bus queues.

Activists who spoke to B-Metro bemoaned poor enforcement of laws which protect women at bus ranks.

Acknowledge Mawere, spokesperson for Observe Our Rights Group, said they had encountered a lot of women and girls who had been abused at Zupco buses pick-up points.

“From the interviews and research we have done so far, women and girls are telling us that since there is usually a lot of pressure and a lot of people trying to get into the buses at times some men touch their private parts and other sensitive parts of their bodies,” said Mawere.

He added: “There is also an issue of conductors, drivers and monitors demanding to date young school girls to secure them a seat.”

Mawere urged Zupco officials to create a women-friendly environment in the Zupco spaces.

“It would be best if the Government can bring in more buses so as to curb this scourge because it is at Zupco ranks where some ruthless, inhuman shameless and corrupt men are opportunistically abusing women and taking advantage of young girls who are desperate to travel timeously.

