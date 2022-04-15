Chamisa Hints On Restructuring

By-The Nelson Chamisa led CCC said it was now focusing on building its structures ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Speaking in an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Chamisa called on the party’s newly-elected legislators and Councillors to do what they were elected for.

Said Chamisa:

Now that the by-elections are over and we have made our political statement, over the next few months, we will be focusing on building our party structures across the country and building robust leadership machinery that will take us through to the 2023 elections.

We urge those who have been elected to carry out their mandates with the seriousness they deserve.

CCC won 19 out of the 28 contested National Assembly seats, with the rest going to ZANU PF.

Chamisa admitted that the opposition has performed poorly in rural areas in recent elections but said it’s “a myth” that rural areas are ZANU PF strongholds. He said:

I know that while we performed well in urban areas, there are concerns over the rural areas.

We are going to work hard over the next months to enhance our fortunes countrywide and our performance at the next elections. It is a myth that rural areas belong to ZANU PF.

We know it is a myth because we have won in various provinces with many rural constituencies before and we are going to win again.

We are committed to building a stronger and mutually enriching relationship with citizens in rural areas just as we have established a long-lasting relationship with the urban communities.

Chamisa said it is the responsibility of every CCC member and supporter to mobilise and build the party.

