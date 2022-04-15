Confirmed: 32 Die In Chipinge Accident

Spread the love

32 people have died, while several others were seriously injured after a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) was involved in an accident near Jopa market in Chipinge last night.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying the ZCC congregants were on their way to an Easter church gathering when the bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, killing 29 people on the spot.

Three died when they were being taken to hospital and the injured are admitted at Chipinge District Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police investigations indicate that the bus that belongs to Charles Lwanga Secondary School was overloaded.

Chimanimani East legislator, Honourable Joshua Sacco, who rushed to the accident scene last night, expressed sadness and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the road.- ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...