Madzibaba Speaks On Pilot Death Scandal

Own Correspondent

Madzibaba Maikoro from Harare is accusing Mai Titi of breaking Isaac Makomichi’s love charm rules leading to the death of the pilot.

The pilot died a day after the flamboyant wedding.

Madzibaba Maikoro claimed the Holy Spirit told him that Makomichi gave love charms to Mai Titi but she was told to observe some rules.

“Mweya akandiudza kuti Mai Titi vakapuwa love potion naMakomichi,vakanzi uchaita muchato muhombesa asi usataura naEx wako pazuva remuchato nekuti mhiko inofumuka pakafiwa.

Madzimai ava vakatyora muko nekuti vachiri kuda ex wavo, ndizvo zvakakonzera kufa kwapilot.Ndiani asingazive kuti madzimai ava vaipiwa makwenzi erudo naMakomichi uye ndiani asingazive kuti Makomichi anoita masaramusi,” Said Madzibaba Maikoro who is known for commanding a huge following in Harare.

Makomichi has distanced himself from the whole thing.

Mai Titi is yet to respond to the said matter.

