Mnangagwa Orders Chiefs To Force People To Vote For Zanu PF

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed chiefs in Binga to force villagers to vote for Zanu PF in the next year’s elections.

.Mnangagwa issued the directive when he was handing-over fishing rings to 21 chiefs, in Binga on Thursday.

“Last time when we came here we had elections and I want to thank you that the figures we got this time, after 22 years, show that although our candidate has not won, people have started seeing the light.

“If you unite and work closely with Zanu-PF and the Government, all your concerns will be dealt with by the leadership and your problems will be addressed.

“The MDC, CCC, or GGG, if you tell them your problems, they can’t do anything, they have no capacity.

“Today, if you have any problem and raise concern to the President, action can be taken there and there but the opposition cannot do anything,” said the President, drawing thunderous applause from the large gathering.

“As we prepare for the next general election, I appeal for your support to vote for Zanu-PF, to say ‘President, with the work you are doing here we will vote for you and support the ruling Zanu-PF party’,” said President.

“We don’t want Binga to continue being the only one left behind when the rest of the country is progressing.”

Binga North, the constituency was won by Nelson Chamisa’s CCC candidate Prince Dubeko Sibanda.

