President Chamisa Calls For Reforms Before Polls

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that genuine dialogue should focus on political reforms.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader stressed the need for reforms before polls.

He said in a statement :

It’s about 60 weeks to the 2023 general election.Any dialogue must be about REFORMS & the road to 2023 not a GNU. As Zimbabweans, we must find each other to avoid a yet another disputed election & all it’s undesired consequences.We need a Pre-Elections Pact on Reforms(PREPARE)

Whoever Wins an undisputed mandate in 2023 must then unite the nation, form a credible inclusive Team ZIMBABWE & deliver prosperity and happiness.The next 5 years must be about nation building-transforming & developing our economy not just politics and unseemly politicking. The economy must fly.

World-class Infrastructure must be built. We must be happy again! It’s coming…

Fellow Citizens, Register to vote! #newgreat #RegisterToVoteZW #Godisinit

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...