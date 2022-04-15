ZimEye
So we get to the Victoria Falls “International airport” at like 6:50 and its closed😂. We had to wait close to 30 minutes for them to arrive at work and open for us. Fair and fine, maybe someone was sleeping on the job ngathi ngibonile. Then comes check in time… pic.twitter.com/aZEFDFLO8s— uNdlovini o exhausted! (@uNdlovini_) April 15, 2022
So we get to the Victoria Falls “International airport” at like 6:50 and its closed😂. We had to wait close to 30 minutes for them to arrive at work and open for us. Fair and fine, maybe someone was sleeping on the job ngathi ngibonile. Then comes check in time… pic.twitter.com/aZEFDFLO8s
We get to the counter and Ntombo says she has no idea there was a Bulawayo bound flight today. Im like ok maybe she wasn’t updated about the changes and she will probably see this on the system but alas!! Their laptop is not working😂 so they are working with a printed manifesto pic.twitter.com/Sw27FsjBh4
— uNdlovini o exhausted! (@uNdlovini_) April 15, 2022
We get to the counter and Ntombo says she has no idea there was a Bulawayo bound flight today. Im like ok maybe she wasn’t updated about the changes and she will probably see this on the system but alas!! Their laptop is not working😂 so they are working with a printed manifesto pic.twitter.com/Sw27FsjBh4
Ngithi ngibonile, then she goes on to say there will be no seat numbers, just look for a free sit when you get inside and occupy any space nje that you see👐🏾😂… amanengi angilawo shame! This is the ticket pic.twitter.com/P5Mx9DGTeh— uNdlovini o exhausted! (@uNdlovini_) April 15, 2022
Ngithi ngibonile, then she goes on to say there will be no seat numbers, just look for a free sit when you get inside and occupy any space nje that you see👐🏾😂… amanengi angilawo shame! This is the ticket pic.twitter.com/P5Mx9DGTeh
Touchdown bantase! pic.twitter.com/Y8w4BPBqPJ— uNdlovini o exhausted! (@uNdlovini_) April 15, 2022
Touchdown bantase! pic.twitter.com/Y8w4BPBqPJ