Another Nyanga Horror Crash Kills Church Members

By Four members of the Mugodhi Apostolic Church died on the spot while 14 others were injured in a kombi accident in Nyanga on Friday around 3 PM.

The driver of the Nissan Caravan kombi, which had an undisclosed number of passengers, lost control on curves along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road resulting in the crash.

National spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald on Friday evening that the congregants were coming from Murehwa.

He said:

I can confirm that four congregants from the Mugodhi church died on the spot around 3 PM today on their way from Murehwa after a church service.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the curves along the road near a black spot where the Regina Coeli bus disaster occurred.

It’s a bloody Easter considering that in two accidents, we have now lost 40 people.

Both accidents have happened in the same province (Manicaland) in a space of hours.

Asst Comm Nyathi was referring to the place where a bus accident claimed the lives of 89 Regina Coeli students on 3 August 1991.

It also came hours after another accident claimed the lives of 36 Masvingo-bound ZCC church members in Chimanimani about 5km before the Jopa turn-off.

The overloaded St Charles Lwanga High School bus experienced brake failure around 11 PM on Thursday before it veered off the road and rolled over 200 metres downslope.

