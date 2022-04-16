Another Zimbabwean Killed In SA

Tinashe Sambiri| Another Zimbabwean man was shot dead in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday morning, it has emerged.

Former ZBC news anchor Evermore Sandati said her cousin Stephen Fenyengenye was shot in South Africa’s populous city.

Sandati posted on Facebook:

“My cousin brother Steven Fenyengenye shot dead in Joburg S A this morning Why Dear Lord?”

Last week Zimbabwean man

Elvis Nyathi was murdered in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Nyathi was stoned and burnt to death by a mob linked to Dudula.

