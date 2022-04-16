CCC Officials Acquitted

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) newly elected councilor for Ward 4 in Masvingo Urban was today, April 14, acquitted of allegedly failing to notify the police that they intend to hold a political meeting during the campaign period ahead of March 26 by-elections.

Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima acquitted Tabe and two other CCC activists who were arrested for the alleged offence.

Aleck Tabe who was facing charges of failing to notify the regulatory authority when they allegedly held a campaign meeting at Aphiri Vegetable market in January.

He was being jointly charged with Margret Chakabuda and Vigisayi Nerupandai who stood accused of co-convening the meeting.

The trio were being represented by Advocate Phillip Shumba of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners.

Shumba confirmed that the three have been cleared of the charges which were being laid against them.

“I can confirm that Tabe, Nerupandai and Chakabuda have been acquitted of the charge which they were facing after appearing in court today,” said Shumba. – Media Centre

