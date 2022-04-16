Elvis Nyathi’s Remains Arrive Home

By A Correspondent- The remains of Zimbabwean man Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi, who was brutally murdered in South Africa last week on Wednesday arrived in the country accompanied by relatives and friends on Friday morning via the Beitbridge Border Post.

Nyathi (43) will be laid to rest at Umvutcha cemetery on Saturday after a church service to be held at Brethren In Christ Church in the New Lobengula suburb.

The government granted him a state-assisted funeral while South Africa based funeral insurance company Zororo-Pumulani pledged to repatriate his body at no cost.

Nyathi worked in Fourways, a Johannesburg Metropolitan suburb as a gardener twice a week where he was making R200 a day.

He was stoned and burnt to death by vigilantes in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Nyathi originally hailed from Malaba, in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province.

