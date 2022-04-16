Monica Mutsvangwa Demands Helicopter For Dying Daughter

Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, demanded for a helicopter ambulance to fly her dying granddaughter to a hospital, it has been said.

The popular ZANU PF activist, Kerina Mujati writes saying the development should be a lesson for her and other elites that they should invest in adequate healthcare for all.

The development comes after many ZANU PF supporters criticised investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for highlighting the plight of the nation’s hospital facilities. One of them posted the picture of a cancer machine from India claiming contrary to Chin’ono’s claims, is from Harare’s Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Below is the unedited post by Mujati:

Monica Mutsvangwa in her speech explaining the death of her granddaughter, she told gathered mourners that she wanted a MARS Helicopter to airlift her granddaughter , unfortunately she was told there was no Helicopter or ordinary Ambulance available. Instead she got help from a mere Clinic at ZIMPlats for the others involved.

Monica you can be so arrogant with your borrowed power and looted riches yet you shall be haunted the rest of your life as you will be driving to your Farm at that Selous turnoff where your granddaughter’s life was taken will always be glaring back at you. As you needed a Helicopter which your power and money failed to provide in your desperate moment, may I kindly remind you to reflect on that as it is a reality that ordinary Zimbabweans live with each second as they cannot even get a paracetamol. I hope life has taught you something that death is invincible nomatter how rich, powerful or poor one can be. Handiti makati muri kutonga? Ndokutonga kwacho kweku shaya ma Ambulance asi Mwari akuratidza kuti ndiye Mutongi uye anotongera pachitororo kana ada hake, uye akakuratidza kuti mari ne power yauno funga kuti unayo izuda kumagumo tese tinoenda tisina chinhu. Kana waifunga kuti uka fona ku MARS ” it’s me Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa I need a Helicopter to airlift my granddaughter immediately” that would intimidate them ,Mwari akakuratidza kuti aiwa. That is the reality in Zimbabwe, moita propaganda shoma mogadzirisa nyika nekuti wakuziva kuti dying with dignity and no pain is very important. Ndatenda.

