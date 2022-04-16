Passengers Association Mourns Chipinge Accident Victims

We are saddened by the Chimanimani bus disaster were 35 people perished.

We call upon churches to have adequate transport for their journeys to avoid overloading as a way of ensuring their safety whenever they go for ahead including celebrations.

Night travelling is a challenge in terms of road safety because there will be environmental issues especially to drivers who are not aware of terrain due to non availability of road signs, mists and other environmental challenges.

Buses must also be checked for brakes and other issues regarding roadworthiness.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe would to wish a speed recovery to those injured and the family of deceased to find solace in God .

PAZ Info Desk

