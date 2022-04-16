Voter Registration Blitz: Turning Supporters Into Voters

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Fellow Citizens, Blitz voter registration is ongoing. We urge fellow citizens to register as voters.

We have this golden opportunity to shape our collective destiny come 2023.

Let’s urge young people in communities to do this one patriotic duty and register as voters.

If your support the Citizens Coalition as led by President Nelson Chamisa our question to you is that ARE YOU A REGISTERED VOTER?

If your answer is No, we appeal to your conscience that please register to voter.

