Zim Wants To Be Classified Heavily Indebted Poor Country
Zimbabwe is pushing to be classified a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) as the country seeks debt relief in what could be a volte-face on the long-held official aversion to the initiative, a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shown.
The southern African nation remains in debt distress, battling to access long-term cheap capital from multilateral lenders like the World Bank, African Development Bank and the IMF.
With limited budgetary support, Zimbabwe has over the years relied on internal resources and loans with usurious interest rates to finance some of its critical projects.
Newshawks
