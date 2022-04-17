Chamisa Calls For A 2023 Election Roadmap Dialogue

By- The Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa has challenged Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for a 2023 election roadmap indaba.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said a 2023 election roadmap dialogue would help avoid the holding of another contested Presidential poll.

Posted Chamisa:

It’s about 60 weeks to the 2023 general election. Any dialogue must be about reforms & the road to 2023, not a GNU. As Zimbabweans, we must find each other to avoid yet another disputed election & all its undesired consequences. We need a Pre-Elections Pact on Reforms (PREPARE).

Whoever Wins an undisputed mandate in 2023 must then unite the nation, form a credible inclusive Team ZIMBABWE & deliver prosperity and happiness.

Chamisa said the five years after the next elections should be about nation-building and the transformation of the economy, instead of unending politicking.

