By A Correspondent- A move to award soldiers a 37% pay increase at a time when the government is silent about reviewing civil servants salaries has drawn fire from some teachers’ unions, who say it exposed double standards.

According to Defence ministry correspondence, soldiers received a salary increment effective April 1.

Their allowances would also be reviewed according to grades.

This is not the first time uniformed officers have received salary increments ahead of their colleagues within the public service.

The local currency has been sliding in value in recent weeks, as inflation gallops, sparking an increase in prices of goods and services.

According to the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, an average urban family now needs over $90 000 a month as of March to survive.

The soldiers’ salary review was forced by inflationary pressures, the ministry’s circular says.

“Be advised that the following deliberations have been made between Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Defence Forces Service Commission (FSC), Ministry of Defence (MOD) and war veterans and Treasury, the DFSC has approved part of the implementation of the military concept and related allowance for colonels and below,” the circular reads in part.

In 2020, there was a widespread outcry from ordinary civil servants over an increment awarded exclusively to the men in uniform.

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri and army spokesperson Alphios Makotore said welfare issues for soldiers were confidential before demanding questions in writing.

