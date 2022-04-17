Inmate Ejaculates On Fellow New Inmate, Blames Wet Dreams

By A Correspondent- An inmate at Bulawayo Prison has appeared before a magistrate for an alleged act of misconduct after he ejaculated between the thighs of a fellow intimate while they were asleep.

Brendon Moyo (24) of Njube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu last week.

He was charged with indecent assault as defined in section 67 of the criminal law codification and reform act chapter 9:23.

Moyo was, however, acquitted after he argued that he did not intentionally do the misconduct as it was a result of a wet dream.

Magistrate Ndlovu ruled that there was no evidence that Moyo inserted his privates between the thighs of the fellow inmate intentionally.

She said wet dreams happen when someone is asleep and not aware of what is happening to them and therefore, it might be possible that the accused’s act was not intentional.

Prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga said the incident happened on 11 November last year when the accused had allegedly invited a new inmate in Cell 7 to come to sleep next to him as the other side was crowded.

It was further alleged that during the night the inmate felt Moyo touch the lower part of his waist and he ignored him thinking it was a matter of overcrowding.

Around 3 AM, Moyo allegedly inserted his privates between the new inmate’s legs and ejaculated.

The inmate told other inmates who informed a prison officer leading to Moyo’s arrest.

