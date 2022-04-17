Makandiwa Fights In Mnangagwa’s Corner

By- United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Emmanuel Makandiwa has defended Zanu PF for its failure to create employment.

The self-styled prophet said that Zimbabweans should not expect President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to create jobs for them.

Addressing a church service in Chitungwiza on Saturday Makandiwa said the Government’s role is to create an environment for individuals to prosper. He said:

It is never the responsibility of the Government to create jobs for you. The creation of an environment is their responsibility so that you and I prosper and we have that opportunity in Zimbabwe.

There is something wrong with a citizen who keeps complaining and shifting blame.

The church service was attended by Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga,

