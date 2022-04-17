Police Disrupt CCC Campaign Programme

Tinashe Sambiri|Police on Saturday arrested Citizens’ Coalition For Change members for conducting a door- to -door campaign programme in Mutare.

According to CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, 14 party members were arrested in Dangamvura- Chikanga Constituency, ward 16.

“Breaking News 14 Citizens Coalition for Change members were taken by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers during the door to door campaign in ward 16 Dangamvura -Chikanga Constituency, now they are stationed at Mutare Central police station,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.

“We expect the Zimbabwe Republic Police to be professional in the execution expected constitutional obligations,” added Chuma.

