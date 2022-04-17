Seh Calaz Defends Makandiwa Over ED “Invitation”

By A Correspondent- Zimdancehall musician Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi, has defended United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader Emmanuel Makandiwa for inviting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to his church service on Saturday afternoon.

Mnangagwa, the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga attended a church service at the UFIC International Easter Conference on Saturday in Chitungwiza.

However, Seh Calaz says Makandiwa’s critics should just leave him alone as he has the right to freedom of association. In a post on his Facebook page, the musician said:

Mamukaseiko vatendi. The way vanhu yavari kutsoma and shaming vana vaPapaManu and his UFI mahorror, inoita tione kuti isu as Zimbabweans we are not ready and hatibvume kuti we can support different teams and still be friends and family, chese chaunopikisana nacho chinofanha kutotukirirwa chobvachadhakwa? if it was you, President voti varikuuya kuchurch kwako wairamba here? Muchurch ndeme vatsvene chute here,Ok whats wrong with the President going to church, Mukuru havafanirwe kuenda kuchurch here? Mangani ma church avakaenda, iyoyi yanyatsoitasei?

Handina pandaona PapaManu vachiita slogan, hapana chakaipa kana chekunyeba chataura pane zvaarikuonawo zvichiitwa nehurumende, zvekuzoti todya road here zvava zvako, maida PapaManu vatange kutaura matambudziko emuunyika, neparikukanganiswa nehurumende mukelaz. here? ,

CHINOMBONZI CHURCH CHIIKO? ukanzwa anoti i lost respect and handichada kutonzwa mharidzo yake hahahah regedza zvako unenge wagara usingaterere, PapaManu vakasarudza bato ravada nderavo choice ndeyavo vane right yacho.handiyo democracy yatoda here, yatochemera?

PapaManu mharidzo yavo ndinoida inondikomborera zvekuti dhuuu, ende izvozvo hazvichinjwe nema political views avo, Siyai vana vaPapa, besides haurase or kutuka baba vakakubereka nekuti vaita mumwe mudzimai. lvai ne Sunday yakanaka.

