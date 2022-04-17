Sikhala Tears Into Clueless Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has urged Zimbabweans travelling to their rural homes during Easter to spread the message of change.

The hard-hitting politician took a swipe at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “clueless” administration for totally abandoning suffering citizens.

According to Hon Sikhala, the Zanu PF regime does not care about the welfare of citizens.

“The CCC gvt will make sure that our people will be admitted into hospitals with dignified facilities.

This is a bus accident victim admitted at Chipinge hospital covered by torn, old and degrading blankets.

ZANU PF must go !!!

They are dogs and reptiles,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

“I wish all of u dear Zimbabweans a safe, peaceful and happy Easter holiday.

I know we are all on our way to our villages to see our beloved ones. Don’t forget to share with relatives our difficulties as a nation caused by ZPF.

Shoko ngarifambe. Vhuserere kuvanhu,” he added.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...