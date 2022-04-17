Tatelicious: Mai Titi’s Helicopter Pilot ‘Akachekereswa’

By Showbiz Reporter | It is a fact that the socialite, (Mnangagwa’s ambassador for Women) Mai Titi recently officially joined the ZANU PF murderous cult (video) which conducts depopulation programs, known in Shona as kuchekeresa (the European quivalent of ritual killings). It is also a fact as ZimEye further narrates, that Felistas Murata accepted membership into Mnangagwa’s grouping at a time when several of the ZANU PF leader’s military pilots and other officers were dying en masse in suspicious plane and other crashes.

Mnangagwa’s cult which upholds belief that all election winners must be converted into corpses(video), is currently in an operation to depopulate the opposition in a way it hopes, will help remove the sanctions put against Emmerson Mnangagwa and his close elite circuit.

The socialite who has since publicly associated her hundreds of thousands of supporters to the self boasting-genocide-criminal, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has under these circumstances been accused of more ritual associations, this time relating to her own pilot.

The male pilot crashed to his death soon after transporting her at her wedding last weekend.

Tatelicious Karigambe sensationally alleges Mai Titi's pilot was sacrificed. pic.twitter.com/xG4Rx7E0Ez — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 17, 2022

Speaking around the controversial Mnangagwa statements of sacrificing the majority of Zim citizens as a ritual (video), the Sweden based Tatelicious Karigambe has alleged saying Mai Titi sacrificed her chopper pilot.

Mnangagwa Says Election Winners Are Mere Corpses https://t.co/Ir5VeYLx6b pic.twitter.com/X0j2s6GfCE — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 21, 2021

Talelicious accused Mai Titi while saying colleague, Olinda Chapel should no be like her.

She said:

“That girl called Cynthia… there is nothing that was purchased [at the wedding].

“As for me no one can bind me down. Even here my bills were paid for. Right now will you hear about me? So don’t live a fake life. life doesn’t give you anything. Authentic life is just good, you see?

“And for you, Olinda you actually wanted to make headway with airoplane life, that plane that killed this one who got chekereswa’d? You know Olinda doesn’t have a fake life, but she stands to fight with Felistas who has a fake life. Olinda has money she takes there in UK from credit cards, but you drag yourself down, to compete with Felistas. Why don’t you stick to your level with the likes of Zodwa? Felistas is just like that, that’s how she entered Facebook using a fake life, the wedding of Obina which was fake, with Zizoe, with bananas; we are used to Felistas with fake life. We are used to it.

“Today if Felistas wakes up saying goodbye, she has an event [but it gets her nowhere]. Olinda don’t drag yourself, stay in your class. You have money, stick to the Zodwa level.”

Despite the enormous evidence, is it accurate to say she chekeresa’d (ritually sacrificed) the chopper pilot who flew her around at her wedding? Mai Titi was still to comment over these further damaging allegations at the time of going to print, as the female gangster, actor’s reputation of among other things, hiring bouncers to eliminate a Harare businesswoman, continued its linger. VIDEO BELOW

