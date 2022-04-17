UKRAINE: Zimbabwe Mealie Meal Price Shoots Up

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has reviewed upwards prices of mealie-meal and flour, following the increase of maize and wheat prices.

The prices of mealie-meal and flour recently went up by 52 percent and 31 percent respectively. The price of a 10kg roller meal rose to $1 665 from $1 099, while flour rose to $215 000 per metric tonne from $164 523.

In a statement last week, GMAZ said prices of grain from Grain Marketing Board (GMB) went up. Commercial white maize price increased to $75 000 per tonne from $50 000 which translates to a 50 percent increase, while wheat rose by 17.8 percent to $66 000 per metric tonne from $56 000.

“These increments are substantial and millers cannot absorb them. At its urgent virtual meeting yesterday, the GMAZ Secretariat reported the following price movements; a)10kg roller meal to increase by 52 percent to ZWD1 665 from ZWD1 099. b)One tonne of wheat bread flour to increase by 31 percent to $ 215 000 from $ 164 523 per metric tonne. These price increments are with immediate effect,” read part of the statement.

GMAZ, however, said individual millers and wholesale/retailers were free to negotiate for price discounts.

It said the costs of packaging, labour, transport, electricity and imported wheat continue to militate against price stabilisation efforts.

“We assure the consuming public that our scientific computation model remains reasonable, justified and we have been restraintful in our cost accumulation.

“The milling industry remains most indebted to Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Industry for the ongoing engagements which are aimed at achieving affordability and availability of our products,” added GMAZ.

The organisation said the continued increase in food prices globally was causing serious headwinds and Zimbabwe was not spared.

GMAZ justified their move by noting that similar price increases of maize meal and flour are also being experienced in other regional countries such as Botswana and South Africa. -Sunday News

