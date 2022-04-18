Bosso, DeMbare Clash In Uhuru Cup Final

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has announced a twenty-one man squad to face Highlanders in the 2022 Independence Trophy final.

The invitational match is part of the 42nd Independence Day celebrations and will take place on 18 April at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be in attendance.

The Glamour Boys arrived in Bulawayo on Friday and held their first training on Saturday morning at Luveve Stadium.

Here is the Dynamos squad for the match:

Taimon Mvula, Prince Tafiremutsa, Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringai, Arnold Mawadza, Sylvester Appiah, Ralph Kawondera, Shadreck Nyahwa, Trevor Mavunga, Tinashe Makanda, Evans Katema, Junior Makunike, Bill Antinio, Issa Sadiki, Emmanuel Paga, Keith Murera, Brandon Mpofu, Stephen Chatikobo.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

