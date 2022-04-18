Masiyiwa’s Daughter Kicked Out Of Restaurant

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe telecommunications tycoon and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa’s daughter Elizabeth Tanya was recently kicked out of a restaurant.

Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa who was recently appointed to the board of directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited recently became a victim of racism.

Taking to Twitter, Elizabeth revealed that she got kicked out of a restaurant because she is black. Elizabeth did not divulge more on where this incident happened.

Elizabeth Masiyiwa’s post prompted some tweeps to share their encounter with racism.

Her post also attracted mixed reactions on the TL as some tweeps pushed her to divulge more details on the incident and to name and shame the restaurant. Other tweeps on the other hand opined that she should have told the owner that her father is a billionaire and business mogul or better yet she should just buy the restaurant.

Stella Grooves

WAIT, WHAAAAAT? Please name & Shame! Yes, this still happens in 2022 HOWEVER, by not identifying the place you are enabling bad behaviour and that should not be allowed to happen. This is truly sad & am sorry you went through that

Reason Ben

It would have made more sence if you had named and shame the restaurant for correctional measuresbin future. Manje apa hapana zvawaita n hapana zvazvonobetsera its just likes and retweets which changes nothing

Abraham

You didn’t tell ‘em that your dad is a friend to Obama and bill gates

Tengfei

Sorry…. Though It’s funny how money can take one places but it doesn’t guarantee one will be accepted in those places because of the money they have. 3/5th of a man I think that’s the phrase.

Julie Askana

Buy that restaurant! Ask @elonmusk how to deal with such matters, he will school u that being a major share holder in that restaurant is the only way u can change those policies.

