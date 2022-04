Mnangagwa Announces: 42 Yrs Ago, Our Nation Found Our Freedom

Mnangagwa Announces: 42 Yrs Ago, Our Nation Found Our Freedom — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 18, 2022

“Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe!

“42 years ago, our nation found our freedom. Let us never forget the sacrifices our forefathers made in pursuit of a better Zimbabwe!

šŸ‡æšŸ‡¼šŸ‡æšŸ‡¼šŸ‡æšŸ‡¼, ” Zimbabwe’s coup leader Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Monday. DO YOU AGREE WITH HIM?

